SIDNEY — Louwana L. Stewart, age 57, of Sidney, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at 2:35 p.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Oct. 25, 1961, in Lorain, Ohio, the daughter of the late Glen and Dorothy (Fultz) Smith. On Dec. 30, 2009, Louwana married Rickey Stewart who survives.

Louwana lived with her nephew, Anthony Smith, his wife, Kara, and their two children, Daniel and Sharaya. Also surviving are her brother, Rayburn Smith, of Dayton; sister, Glenna Smith-Milonich, of Lakeview; nephews, Ray Smith, of Port Jefferson, and Michael Smith, of Galveston, Indiana; nieces, Lydia Hatfield and Sophie Johnson, both of Tucson, Arizona, and Causha Waters, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and foster daughter, Candyjo Hatfield, of Port Arthur, Texas.

Mrs. Stewart was a certified nurses' aide. She was a member of House of Prayer-Church of God.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the Stewart family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.