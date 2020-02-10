SIDNEY — Lowell Franklin "Frank" Fergus, age 72, of Sidney, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, at his residence.

He was born in Sidney on Dec. 18, 1947, to the late Walter S. "Bud" Fergus and Ruth M. (Strayer) Fergus Beemer. On April 28, 1967, he married Lee Claire (Tomb) Fergus. She survives.

Frank is also survived by three children, Forest "Frankie" Fergus and Kellie (Jeremy) Hatfield, both of Sidney, and Richard (Krystal) Fergus, of Wapakoneta; sisters, Loverna (Mitch) Dilbone, of Sidney, and Martha (Tim) Kozul, of Troy; grandchildren, Frankie Lee, Nicole, Dakota, Aaron, Aryania, Jennifer, Megan, Vincent, Charlie, Kindal, Lowell, Haylie, Gabriel, Damien and Blaine; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Daisy Mae, Athena and two more on the way; brother-in-law, Robert (Judy) Tomb; sister-in-law, Lynn Tomb: and numerous nieces and nephews.

Frank was a 1966 graduate of Houston High School. Frank proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy for 23 years before retiring in 1987. He served during the Vietnam War. His family was stationed in Hawaii, Tennessee, Mississippi and Virginia during his service. During basic training, he was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a Free & Accepted Mason with Stokes Lodge 305 in Port Jefferson, Ohio, where he served as Master. After retiring from the Navy, Frank was employed at Baumfolder, Speedway and Auto Zone, all in Sidney. He loved NASCAR and enjoyed going to the races every chance he got. His favorite drivers were Rusty Wallace and Denny Hamlin. He also loved cooking and baking. Together with his wife, Lee, he catered many meals and special occasions for friends and family. They loved to do wedding cakes and all of their creations were spectacular. Above all else, he loved his family. They were the most important thing in his life.

A celebration of Frank's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Full military honors will be presented at the church. A Free & Accepted Mason service will be held at 12:45 p.m. Frank wishes were to be buried at sea.

Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home in Troy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Hospice, 1083 Fairington Drive, Sidney, OH 45365, or the charity of donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.