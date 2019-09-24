SIDNEY — Lowell Howard Mohler, son of Helen (Minnich) Mohler and Roy Mohler was born May 7, 1926, at home near Covington, Miami County, Ohio. He peacefully left this earth for his home in heaven on Sept. 20, 2019 at the age of 93.

On June 24, 1945, on a warm summer's day, he was united in marriage to Patricia Rosell at the Lockington United Methodist Church. To this union were born six children, Von and (Pam) Mohler and Sherry and (Ned) Davidson, of Sidney, Keith and Deba Mohler, of Marysville, Heidi (and the late Willy) Meyer of Falcon, Missouri, Monti and Penny Mohler and Lori and Rodney Wirt, of Piqua. Pat preceded him in death on Feb. 6, 1984.

On July 13, 1986, he married Rowena (Rosell) Argabright. With their marriage his already nieces and nephews became his stepchildren. Talford Argabright, of Jackson Center, Haldon and Peggy Argabright, of Bowling Green, Valerie Argabright, of Sidney, and Daleen and Nicholas Braun, of Botkins. Rowena preceded him in death on Dec. 24, 2014.

He had 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Max and Elaine Mohler, of Marysville, and a brother-in-law, Lowell Jess, of Troy.

He was preceded in death by three infant sisters, his grandson Ryan Mohler, great-grandson Oliver Hershberger, and sister-in-law Carolyn (Rosell) Jess.

Lowell was proud to be a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason for over 65 years. He faithfully fellowshipped and heard God's word with many friends at New Hope United Methodist Church of Sidney "Jesus' Country Home." At New Hope he especially took pleasure in The Red Letter Men breakfasts where he said the best gravy and biscuits were served and his own corn mush was often requested. For several years, he taught Sunday School and lead youth groups at Lockington United Methodist Church.

Father grew up farming with his Grandpa Minnich, raising tobacco and various crops, farming with teams of horses. When he was growing up his favorite task was hog butchering day. At the age of 11, he raised a half acre of onions and sold them for five cents a pound and "made a small fortune." He often told of his first tomato crop for Tip Top cannery, which were Rutgers, and he continued to raise Rutgers in his own garden.

He continued his passion for farming his whole life raising and feeding beef cattle and fields of grain. He and Pat realized their dream and started Triple M Farms in the 1950's. In 1978 the family opened Triple M Meats, where they sold their own farm raised quality beef for 17 years.

He first worked in the meat industry loading trucks at night for Braun Brothers, and farming during the day. He was a self-taught beef manager at The Val Decker Packing Co. for over 25 years. After retiring from there, a year later they "sweetened the pot" asking him to return and he continued to work for the Decker family four more years.

He could look at a live steer or heifer, knowing when it was ready for slaughter and tell you how the carcass was going to grade, all learned from reading books and experience, not at a University.

He had said "I love cows from conception to slaughter; I wish I could tell everyone what I know about cows."

At the age of 90 when, as he said it "the kids retired me," he "farmed" in his vegetable garden and cared for his roses and tended his fruit trees.

He served as a director on the Shelby County AAA board over 25 years and was a Washington Township trustee for several years.

Traveling was another passion of his; he even enjoyed it when other people were able to travel, happy to suggest the best route to take. He dreamed of seeing Alaska and fulfilled that dream at the age of 90.

He had an appreciation for all things in nature, plants and animals, enjoying hunting rabbits, pheasant, deer, elk and mushrooms. He wished he had more time to fish, especially fly fishing.

He liked to chew Mail Pouch, listen to Paul Harvey and the color red, with red roses being his favorite.

He could hone a knife sharp enough to slice paper, always reminding you "Only a dull knife will cut you."

His handshake was a binding contract.

