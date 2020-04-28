SIDNEY – Lt. Col. Frederick David Keller, United States Air Force retired, 67, 409 N. Ohio Ave., Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 6:05 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

He was born Oct. 21, 1952, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Earl Keller, of Perrysburg, Ohio, and Joan McMannis, who is deceased.

He was married on July 26, 1975, to Judith Victoria Ruch, and she survives along with two children, Tiffany (Keller) Hale and husband Bradley, of Sidney, Ohio, and Jerome Keller and wife Andrea, of Sidney, Ohio; three sisters, Jan Unger and husband Ken, of California, Beth Deley and husband Mike, of Columbus, Ohio, and Sharon Lingenfeller and husband Alan, of Sandusky, Ohio; one brother, Andrew Keller and wife Suzanne, of California; and four grandchildren, Rebecca Keller, Alexander Keller, Raylan Hale and Roman Hale.

Mr. Keller was the owner of the Great Stone Castle in Sidney, Ohio, for 25 years. He had owned Canal Lake Lodge, Sidney, Ohio, for 22 years and Restoration Builders for 40 years.

He had a bachelors and master's degree in business. He served his country in the United States Air Force and rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel, from which he retired after 22 years of service.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no immediate services. A memorial service will be held at Great Stone Castle at a later date.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney is honored to be taking care of the Keller family. Condolences may be expressed on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's website at www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.