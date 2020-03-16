MINSTER – Lt. Col. Kurt Michael Lammers, United States Air Force retired, age 87, of Minster, Ohio, passed away at 2:53 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

He was born Aug. 17, 1932, in Minster, Ohio, to the late Benjamin and Bertha (Hartman) Lammers.

He married Marilyn Krohn from Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 19, 1959, at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland, and she survives in Minster. He is also survived by children, Michael K. and Anne Lammers, Minster, and Lori K. and William Hammett, Dublin, Ohio; grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Lammers and Jack Webb, Michael J. Lammers, Erin T. Hammett and Ashley B. Hammett.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his only brother, Ben Lammers, and sisters-in-law Diane (Gould) Lammers and Judy (Wiegal) Lammers.

Kurt was a graduate of Minster High School, class of 1950, and an Ohio State University graduate with a degree in mechanical engineering, class of 1955. He worked for Stampco in New Bremen for two years before entering the Air Force as an engineer at the National Security Agency at Fort George G. Meade in Maryland where he met his wife, Marilyn.

He graduated from the Air Force Institute of Technology in Dayton, Ohio, and received a master's degree in nuclear engineering. He was selected to attend the United States Military Industrial College of the Armed Forces in Virginia then was assigned to The Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.

He was a retired lieutenant colonel from the United States Air Force where he was a command pilot in the C-124 aircraft where he logged over 5,000 hours of flight time on missions all over the globe. He was also a pilot in the C-47. He had served in Vietnam as a liaison with the Army 5th Special Forces. He received many service awards including the Bronze Star Medal and the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters. He traveled extensively all over the world and had so many interesting stories to relate about his many travels.

After retirement form the Air Force, he became a lead engineer at the Lima, Ohio, tank plant where the first Abrams M-1 tank was developed. He was a past councilman for the Village of Minster, a life member of the Minster American Legion Post 387 and the Minster VFW Post 6432. He served on the Veterans Service Commission in Auglaize County for several years, served as a member of the Western Ohio Rail Authority and was a member of the Airport Authority for Auglaize County. He was also a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster.

Kurt enjoyed his retirement by meeting with his friends for coffee in the mornings and where "They solved all the problems of the world." He loved to travel with his wife, especially to Florida and to his son's lake house in Tennessee. A quiet man with a quick smile and willing to help whenever he could.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with the Rev. Louis Schmit, celebrant. Burial will follow with full military honors at St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, and from 9-9:30 a.m. Friday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Minster Area Life Squad.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.