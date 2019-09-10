MARIA STEIN — Lucille M. "Lucy" Berning, age 87, of Maria Stein, Ohio, went to her eternal reward on Sept. 9, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving husband and all of her children.

Lucy was born on April 4, 1932, in St. Henry, to the late Farry and Cecelia (Schmalstig) Borger. On June 21, 1952, in Immaculate Conception Church, Celina, she married Urban "Uppie" Berning, her husband of 67 years, and he survives in Maria Stein.

Lucy is survived by children, Lori Barton, of Kayenta, Arizona, David and Mona Berning, Chris and Cindy Berning and John and Juli Berning, all of Maria Stein.

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Abbie and Seth Waggamon, Josh Berning, Molly Berning, Rose Berning, Dawn Berning, Chelsey and Chad Schlarman, Austin and Jillian Berning, Ashlynn Berning, Rachel Berning, Luke Berning and Matt Berning; and five great-grandchildren, Xavier, Ella and Jordan Waggamon, and Weston and Bryar Schlarman. As well as her sisters, Helen Bergman, of Celina, and Mildred and Louis Homan, of Dayton, a brother, Louis and Beatrice Borger, of St. Marys, and in-laws, Jack Birkmeyer, of Celina, Ann Berning, of Minster, and John Gardner, of Dayton.

Lucy is preceded in death by siblings, Roselyn Birkmeyer, Gerald and Elizabeth Borger, Alfred and Dorothy Borger and Elmer Borger, and in-laws, Victor Bergman, Robert and Dorothy Berning, Cletus and Mildred Berning, Joseph Berning, Andrew andVelma Hemmelgarn, Gene and June Werling, Irene Gardner and John and Teresa Baites.

Lucy was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Maria Stein; she was on the Prayer Chain and the Adoration Guild. She worked as a secretary at the former New Idea plant in Coldwater after graduating from Immaculate Conception High School, Celina. She worked as a postal clerk, and was the secretary for the building committee for the Maria Stein Retreat Center. Lucy was a member of the Honor Guard Auxiliary American Legion Post 571. She loved the Marion Local Flyers, Notre Dame, the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, playing bridge and bingo. Lucy was a loving and caring mother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church, Maria Stein. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Mercer County, or State of the Heart Care.

Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.