ROSSBURG — Lucille "Lucy" C. (Bruns) Barga, age 76, formerly of Hughes Road, Rossburg, passed away of natural causes Thursday evening, Sept. 26, 2019, at Briarwood Village in Coldwater, Ohio, where she had been a resident for five years.

She was born June 18, 1943, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Margaret (Rutschilling) Bruns. On Oct. 27, 1965, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Egypt, Lucy married Duane L. Barga, who preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 2014.

Surviving are six children, Mary Jo and Jerry Demange, of Greenville, Joseph and Vicky Barga, of Burketsville, Nicholas Barga, of Rossburg, Michael Barga, of Canal Winchester, Timothy Barga and Dana Lafuze, of Rossburg, and Sharon and Paul Poole ,of Mechanicsburg, along with 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; six siblings, Janice and Jim Slankard, of Huma, Arizona, Mike and Mary (deceased) Bruns, of Fort Loramie, Ruth Bruns, of Dayton, Vickie and Bob Leimbach, of Vermilion, Rita Jane and Leon Hemmert, of Botkins, and Paul and Becky Bruns, of Maria Stein, and a sister-in-law, Melva Barga, of Rossburg, as well as numerous nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

Lucy was a dedicated farmwife and homemaker. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and had been active in St. Ann's Ladies Sodality. Lucy loved playing cards and especially enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at St. Louis Church in North Star with the Rev. David Howard and David Zink presiding. Interment will follow at St. Louis Cemetery.

Friends called Sunday 2 to 7 p.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie and Monday 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to Briarwood Village Activities, State of the Heart Hospice or .

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.