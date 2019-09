ROSSBURG — Lucy C. Barga, 76, of Hughes Road, Rossburg, passed away Thursday evening, Sept. 26, 2019, at Briarwood Village, Coldwater, of natural causes.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Gehret Funeral Home, Fort Loramie.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept.30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Louis Church in North Star. Visitation will also be held Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.