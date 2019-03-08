SIDNEY — Lucy Irene (Dulaney) Schmidt, age 92, of Sidney, passed away March 7, 2019, at her residence where she lived most of her life, as a result of head injuries sustained from a fall.

Lucy was born April 22, 1926, in Sidney, to the late Harrison H. and Udah T. (Roach) Dulaney. She married Raymond A. Schmidt on June 23, 1951, and he preceded her in death on March 28, 2004.

She is survived by children, Raymond E. "Gene" Schmidt, of Sidney, Phil (Sandy) Schmidt, of Botkins, Cathy (Fink) Richardson, of Sidney, and Bruce Schmidt, of Sidney, six grandchildren, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, one grandson, three brothers and two sisters.

Lucy attended Sidney High School. She was employed by Liberty Foods for many years. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed playing solitaire with mini card decks, crossword and word search puzzles, and watching Lawrence Welk on television. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Family and friends may visit on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Derek Fink officiating. Internment will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Hardin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley and/or to in Lucy's memory.

