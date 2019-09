JACKSON CENTER — Ludwig R. Hoying, 86, of North Fork Street, Jackson Center, passed away Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, 2019, at his residence of natural causes.

Mass of Christian Burial will be said Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred hearth of Jesus Church, McCartyville.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Gehret Funeral Home, Fort Loramie, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the church.