JACKSON CENTER — Ludwig R. Hoying, age 86, of North Fork Street, Jackson Center, Ohio, passed away of natural causes at his residence early Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, 2019.

He was born Nov. 6, 1932, in St. Patrick, Ohio, to the late Julius and Johanna (Wuebker) Hoying. On June 19, 1957, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Osgood, Ludwig married Theckla J. (Hoelscher) Hoying who preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 2017.

Surviving are four sons and spouses, Douglas and Carol Hoying, of Jackson Center, Scott and Marjorie Hoying, of Botkins, Eric and Kym Hoying, of Fort Loramie, and Mitchell Hoying, of Lewistown; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack McClelland, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Lucille Hoying, of Wapakoneta, Lois Hoying, of Sidney, Norris Monnier, of Russia, Mildred Frilling, of St. Henry, Julia Pleiman, of Fort Loramie, Theresa Pleiman, of Fort Loramie, Richard Hoelscher, of Osgood, Joe Romer, of St. Henry, Henry and Faye Hoelscher, of Tipton, Indiana, Rosalee and Paul Holdheide, of Maria Stein, Kathy Hoelscher, of Yorkshire, Linda and Robert Schwagman, of Celina, Peg and Jim Schnider, of Jackson Center, and Joyce Liette, of Versailles, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by seven siblings and spouses, Alma McClelland, Paul and Marjorie Hoying, Robert and Mary Ann Hoying, Ruth Monnier, Cliff Hoying, Thomas Hoying and infant Carl Hoying; brothers and sisters-in-law: James Kerber, Dorothy Hoying, Martha Hoying, Romie Frilling, Carl Pleiman, Elton Pleiman, Doris Hoelscher, Patricia Romer, Patricia Hoelscher, Victor Hoelscher, John Hoelscher and Michael Liette.

Mr. Hoying was a 1950 graduate of Fort Loramie High School and had been voted most likely to succeed. He was a US Army, Korean War Veteran having served two years in active duty. Ludwig owned and operated Hoying's Marathon in Jackson Center for nearly 30 years before retiring in 1998. He was a respected mechanic and had also managed a farm delivery fuel truck route. Ludwig was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, the McCartyville Knights of Columbus and Jackson Center American Legion. In his leisure, Lud enjoyed fishing and following his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville with the Rev. Jarred Kohn presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery with full military honors by the Jackson Center American Legion.

Friends may call Thursday 3 to 7 p.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie and Friday 9 to 10 a.m. in the church gathering room.

Memorials may be made to Diabetes research and education.

