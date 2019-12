FORT LORAMIE — Luella (Simon) Borchers, 91, of East Lane Street, Fort Loramie, died of natural causes at Miami Valley Hospital, early Wednesday morning, Dec. 18, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Gehret Funeral Home, Fort Loramie.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at St Michael Church in Fort Loramie.