Lula Adkins
1933 - 2020
SIDENY — Lula Adkins, age 86, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 6:05 a.m. at Dorothy Love Retirement Community. She was born on Aug. 8, 1933, in Langley, Kentucky, the daughter of the late William and Ollie (Goble) Frasure. On June 26, 1953, she married Wayne Corbin Adkins Sr., who preceded her in death. Lula is survived by two children, Wayne Jr. (Kathy) Adkins, of Houston, and John (Annie) Adkins, of Sidney; two sisters, Willadean (Dean) Brock and Eldoris Fields; six grandchildren, Michelle (Jason) Foster, Mindy (Kevin) Kitchen, Johnny (Tara) Adkins, Cody (Kristen) Adkins, Kaylee Adkins and Jacob Beers, and eight great-grandchildren, Korteney and Ethan Kitchen, Emilee and Allisen Foster, Delia Adkins, Corbin and Clayton Adkins and Jacobi Beers. She was preceded in death by siblings, Norcelle Sheperd, Beleta Icenogle, Patricia Miller, Arnold Frasure, Jimmy Ray Frasure and Bill Frasure. Mrs. Adkins was a sales representative for Avon. She was a devoted housewife who loved gardening, quilting, cooking, camping, and spending time with her great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Linda Dulin-Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney. The family will receive friends on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the Adkins family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.

Published in Sidney Daily News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
JUN
2
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
