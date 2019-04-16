JACKSON CENTER — Luther W. Mann, age 100, of Jackson Center, passed away at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at The Pavilion in Sidney.

He was born in Shelby County, Ohio, on Sept. 7, 1918, to the late George Ludwig and Emma Magdalene (Klopfenstein) Mann.

On Dec. 30, 1939, he married his first wife, G. Jane (Fogt) Mann and she preceded him in death on Oct. 10, 1962. In August 1966, Luther married his current wife, Harriet Selma (Stahler) Mann and she survives.

He is also survived by his daughter, Rita Ann (Gary) Gerkey, of Sidney; sons, Rexx (Carol) Mann, of Arizona, Jerry Mann, of Jackson Center, Keith (Kim) Mann, of Wichita, Kansas, and Tom (Dixie) Mann, of Jackson Center; a daughter-in-law, Linda Mann, of Jackson Center; stepdaughters, Beth Morris, of Jackson Center, and Judy (Ed) Thompson, of Lakeview; 22 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with Luther's parents and his first wife, he was also preceded in death by daughters, Jean Sell and Gail Mann; a son, Paul Mann; son-in-law, Kevin Sell; and sisters, Lucille Oakley and Helen Griffith.

Luther was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Jackson Center, a member of the Farm Council in Jackson Center, the Shelby County Draft Horse Association and the Western Square Dance Club. He was a lifelong farmer and began farming with horses. Luther worked for the Landmark Elevator in Sidney for many years. He enjoyed camping and traveling all over the United States. All who knew and loved Luther will miss him.

A visitation will take place on Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church, 607 S. Main St., Jackson Center.

The Rev. Dr. Cathi Braasch will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, at the church. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385, or Grace Lutheran Church, 607 S. Main St., Jackson Center, OH 45334.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.