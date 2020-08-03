JACKSON CENTER — Lyle D. Faler Sr., 74, of Jackson Center, passed away on July 26, 2020, at 1:35 am, at the VA Medical Center, Dayton.

He was born on June 12, 1946, the son of Orville L. Faler and Gertrude J. Davis. His father passed away in 1972, his mother survives, along with her husband, Gerald Clinehens.

He was a graduate of Indian Lake High School in 1964 in Lewistown. In 1965, He joined the US Navy with a buddy of his, and was a Seabee, serving his country until 1969 in the Vietnam Conflict. On Oct. 23, 1982, he married Melody S. Nelson, who survives in Jackson Center.

He retired from Nash-Finch in Lima as a truck driver and was a Life member of the American Legion in Jackson Center, and the VFW in Wapakoneta.

Lyle is survived by sons, Lyle D. (Holly) Faler Jr., of Huntsville, Gregory O. (Ellen) Faler, of Columbus, and Todd L. (Regina) Brackney, of Lebanon; a daughter, Tawnee (Steve) Klopfenstein; grandchildren, Ashton(Kyle) VanDyke, Morganne (Kyle) Ackley, Dalton Faler, Elyse Faler, Callie Faler, Greta Faler, PJ Faler, Trey Brackney, Jacob Brackney and Kyle Brackney, and Brooke Klopfenstein, Spencer Klopfenstein, and Grant Klopfenstein; and a great-grandchild, Edel VanDyke. Lyle has two sisters: Bonnie (Dick) Cowan, of Belle Center, and Robin (Tom) Mitchell of Bellefontaine. He was preceded in death by his father Orville Faler, and a granddaughter; Grace Faler.

A graveside service will be held for Lyle on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio, with the Rev. Bert Schultz officiating. This proud Veteran will be laid to rest by the Honor Guards of, The United States Navy, The American Legion and VFW Combined, and the Patriot Guard Riders.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Jackson Center American Legion Post.

His suffering is over, and his race was won. He was a true family man and spoke of his family with great pride.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is truly honored to take care of the Faler Family, and online condolences may be made on the funeral home's website, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.