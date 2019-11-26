BOTKINS — Lyn Degen, 76, of Botkins, passed away at 5:09 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's, Lima.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1943, in VanWert, Ohio, to Harvey and Hazel (Reynolds) Snyder who preceded her in death. On Oct. 12, 1963, she married Jim Degen and he survives in Botkins.

Survivors include two daughters, Jo (David) Hone, of Celina, and Jennifer (Kevin) Free, of Botkins; two grandchildren, Tyler Free amd Alivia Free; a sister, Peggy Thompson, of New Jersey; a brother-in-law, Fred (Shari Moorman) Degen; two sisters-in-law, Suz (Rex) Dershem and Shirley Degen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law Dave Thompson, Sonny Degen and Don Degen, and a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Degen.

Lyn was a 1961 graduate of Spencerville High School. After high school, she attended a business school in Minnesota. She had worked at The Fisher Cheese Co., Cotner's Hardware, Botkins Electric and Koenig Equipment. She was an active member of Botkins United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes basketball team and going to the casino. She especially loved watching her grandchildren play basketball. Lyn didn't know a stranger and had a kind heart. She loved helping others, taking care of animals, and lunch dates with her countless friends. Most of all, her family will miss having her on their annual family vacation in Tennessee at the Smokey Mountains.

Funeral services will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Randy Locker officiating. Friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Botkins Athletic Boosters or to the Auglaize County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.

