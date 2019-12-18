PIQUA — Lyndal L. Stewart, age 65, of Piqua, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 8, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio.

Lyndal was born in Sidney, Ohio, on July 2, 1954, to the late Ralph and Dorothy (Zedekker) Stewart. He married Cindy (Besecker) Pearson-Stewart on May 31, 2014, in Sidney, Ohio. She survives.

Lyndal is survived by six children, Misti Westerbeck Landrey, of Sidney, Ohio, Justin Stewart, of Dayton, Ohio, Bruce Roesser, of Sidney, Ohio, Jarrod Stewart, of Troy, Ohio, Kelsey Lewis, of Sidney, Ohio, and Austin Stewart, of Piqua, Ohio; one brother: Dave Stewart, of Wapakoneta, Ohio; and 16 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister: Joyce Patton.

Lyndal graduated from Sidney High School in 1972. He worked for Wappoo Wood Products in Sidney, Ohio. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, and he was a sports fanatic. He loved being with children and grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney, OH 45365 with Pastor Robert Akins officiating.

Arrangements are being entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.