1/1
Lyndel Trissell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lyndel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY — Lyndel A. Trissell, 79, formerly of Piqua, more recently of Sidney, passed away at 7:25 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Dorothy Love Retirement Community where she was an active volunteer greeter and played the piano in its Chapel.

She was born March 15, 1941, in Piqua, to the late Ralph E. and Lorene L. (Foster) Petry. She married Rudolf M. "Rudy" Trissell Sept. 28, 1980, in Piqua, he preceded her in death Jan. 5, 2017.

Survivors include her brother, Jeffrey (Marsha) Petry, of Indianapolis, Indiana; her dear friend Michelle Coates, of Troy; two stepchildren; several stepgrandchildren; three nieces, Lori (Don) Thompson, of Solsbury, Indiana, Melissa Baker, of New Carlisle, and Jana Buckler, of Beech Grove, Indiana; and a nephew, Jared (Heather) Petry, of Thompson Station, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her son, Phil Putterbaugh, and a sister, Barbara Drewing.

Mrs. Trissell was a 1959 graduate of Piqua Central High School and worked as an administrative assistant for the Miami County Mental Health Center and Upper Valley Medical Center. She enjoyed lunching with her high school classmates, square-dancing, playing cards, reading, scrapbooking and being a mentor for the Piqua City Schools. She was a long time member of the Bradford Church of the Brethren where she continued to be involved in its prayer chain.

A service to honor her life will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua, with the Rev. John Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bradford Church of the Brethren, 120 W. Oakwood St., Bradford, OH 45308 or the Life Fund at Dorothy Love Retirement Community, 3003 Cisco Rd., Sidney, OH 45365.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home
333 W. High St.
Piqua, OH 45356
937-773-3161
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved