Lynn Hirschfeld
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Lynn V. Hirschfeld, age 75, of Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of the New Bremen area, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen. The family will receive friends prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
4196292147
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved