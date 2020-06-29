Lynn Hirschfeld

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Lynn V. Hirschfeld, age 75, of Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of the New Bremen area, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen. The family will receive friends prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 1 until 4 p.m.