Lynn Maltinsky

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Lynn John Maltinsky, age 66, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Aug. 28.

He was born on Dec. 28,1953, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Paul R. and Ann (Barhorst) Maltinsky.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Wilson, and his daughter Sydney Maltinsky Wilson (along with her fiancé Mike Gallagher), and siblings Pam Maltinsky, of Columbus, Anita (David) Uetrecht, of Botkins, Greg (Joann) Maltinsky, of Minster, Nathan (Chris) Maltinsky, of Millis, Massachusetts, and Christine (Jay) Purdy, of Minster. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, who loved him even though he constantly threatened to take them fishing.

Lynn graduated from Minster High School in 1972. He attended St. Joseph's College, Rensselaer, Indiana, in 1977 and earned Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He had a long career in sales around the US, landing in Indianapolis, Cleveland, Tampa, Pittsburgh, and finally Williamsburg, Virginia. For the last 35 years, Lynn enjoyed his work as a manufacturers' representative with Viking Representatives. He prided himself on being a technical expert about the products he sold and was frequently consulted by the other sales reps for his knowledge and expertise. He was also extremely sociable, and many of his customers became his friends.

When not working, he devoted himself to restoring an old house on a lake in Williamsburg. He and his wife bought the house, which had been unoccupied for 13 years Lynn restored it to its former glory. He handmade much of the trim, the doors, and even the floors during the restoration. When he could, he snuck away to fish on the lake. He knew everyone on the lake and became the Lake Director for the community.

Lynn thoroughly loved life and had a chance to travel all over the world (exploring Mayan ruins in Mexico, Belize and Guatemala, hiking all over Greece, indulging his daughter's interest in Greek history, and flying to various safari camps in Botswana). Of all the places he traveled, his favorite was undoubtedly the annual Barhorst-Maltinsky week at Lake Ogemaw in Michigan. Lynn enjoyed the fishing, the drinking, the pranks, the card games, and each successive generation of children. He will be missed by them all. He was a 5-year old at heart and could always be counted on to instigate the chaos or join in the fun.

Lynn's wish was to be cremated, with his ashes spread on his beloved lake.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Big Brothers and Big Sisters (https://www.bbbs.org/) or Symbiotic Inc., an animal rescue organization that saved his beloved grandpuppy Yonder. To donate to Symbiotic, please go to https://symbioticinc.org/, navigate down to Other Donation Options and click "Add a Message or Comment" and note "In Memory of Lynn Maltinsky" on the donation.

There will be a celebration of life in Ohio at a later date.