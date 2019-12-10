MCCARTYVILLE – M. Eileen Buschur, age 90, of McCartyville, died suddenly on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in the emergency room at the Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on March 29, 1929, in Minster, the daughter of the late Bernard C. "Ben" and Bernadetta A. (Tecklenberg) Fischer. On July 10, 1948, she married Harold A. Buschur, who died on July 15, 2005.

Surviving are her children, Larry Buschur, of Anna, Deb (Dennis) Raberding, of Anna, and Ron (Lisa) Buschur, of Irvine, California; her grandchildren, Greg (Rosalina) Buschur, Sherry (Tommy Williams) Buschur, Brenda (Todd) Baker, Jerry (Tara) Cowan, Jennifer (fiancé Collin Lee) Hemmelgarn, Krista Arbogast, Lynsey (Mark) Tarrant, Ryan Buschur, and 13 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her in-laws Donald (Shirley) Buschur, Eveyln Buschur and Ann Buschur, all of Dayton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Eileen was also preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Buschur; a brother, Paul Fischer; seven brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law.

Eileen attended Minster High School. She was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus church in McCartyville for some 62 years. She worked in assembly for Marwell Products in Fort Loramie for 20 years before retiring in 1994. In her spare time, she enjoyed camping and fishing, especially with the Jolly 13 camping club for many years. She could often be found outside mowing her lawn or working in her garden, or inside, where she would be completing a word search puzzle or baking a pie. Eileen especially loved spending time with her family celebrating birthdays, and making her famous popcorn balls with her grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus church in McCartyville beginning at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Steven Mondiek officiating. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions in memory of Eileen can be made to the Anna Rescue Squad.

Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.