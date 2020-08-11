1/2
M. Elizabeth Scott
1928 - 2020
SIDNEY – M. Elizabeth Scott, 91, of Sidney, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 8:21 a.m. at her residence.

She was born on Sept. 27, 1928, in Pike County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Isom) Mayse. On Nov. 15, 1947, Elizabeth married Homer Scott, who preceded her in death Nov. 1, 1970.

She is survived by four children, Roger Scott, of Franklin, Larry Scott, of Tipp City, Deloris Terry and David Scott, both of Sidney; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and two brothers, Walter Mayse Jr., of Sidney, and James Mayse, of Piqua.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by three sisters, Ada, Pauline and Christine; three brothers, William, Lacy and Willie and one grandson, Jared Scott.

Elizabeth was a member of Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Sidney for over 60 years. She loved to discuss the Bible with people who like to discuss the Bible. Elizabeth always cared about her family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. Burial will be at Miami Memorial Park in Covington.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Sidney in Elizabeth's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Scott family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
