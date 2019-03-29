SIDNEY — Madeline Bornhorst, age 86, of Sidney, Ohio, died at 3:39 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney.

She was born on Jan. 3, 1933, in Van Wert County to the late Ray and Pauline (Hauter) Mihm. She married Wesley Bigham on Feb. 21, 1954, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 26, 1980. She married Ralph Bornhorst on Oct. 17, 1987, and he survives in Sidney.

She is also survived children, Ken and Cathy Bigham, Celina, Colleen Bigham, Celina and Tom and Jody Bigham, Venedocia; stepchildren, Jim and Laura Bornhorst, Miamisburg, Mike and Elizabeth Bornhorst, Portugal, Jerry and Michelle Bornhorst, Troy, Steve and Pam Bornhorst, Troy, Kathy Sturm, Sidney, Joe and Bev Bornhorst, Centerville, Annette Boone, Sidney, Patricia and Randy Meinking, Centerville; 24 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Katherine Wallick and Marilyn Leiter, stepsons-in-law, Clarence "Woody" Sturm, James Boone, and stepdaughter-in-law Maria Bornhorst.

Madeline was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville, and was a graduate of Rockford High School.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church with the Rev. Steve Mondiek, celebrant. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Rockford, Ohio.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 1, and at Sacred Heart Church Tuesday from 9 to 10 a.m.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.