MARIA STEIN — Madonna Huber, age 86, of Maria Stein, Ohio, formerly of Osgood, passed away at 3:28 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born March 14, 1933, in St. Wendelin to the late Frank B. and Mary (Brunswick) Post. She married Vernon Huber on Nov. 20, 1954, in St. Wendelin and he survives in Maria Stein.

She is also survived by children, Mary Jo and Dan Hess, St. Rose, Jacqueline and Steve Henry, St. Henry, Robert and Margaret Huber, Athens, Tennessee, Thomas and Chris Huber, Versailles, Richard and Elaine Huber, Minster, and Amy and Don Kemper, Chickasaw; son-in-law, Bill Young, St. Marys; 27 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; sisters, Lucille Stahl, St. Henry, Dorothy Keller, Fort Wayne, Indiana; and sister-in-law, Martha and Norbert Magato, Russia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Cara Young, grandson Ryan Hess, brothers and sisters, Bernadette and Louis Fullenkamp and sister-in Law Zita Fullenkamp, Margaret and George Kinder, Ralph and Roseanne Post, Edward and Phyllis Post, and brother-in-law Cyril Evers, Wally and Pat Post, Leonard and Marie Koesters and brother-in-law Paul Ranly, twins Carol Ann and Charles Post, brother-in-laws Thomas Keller and Richard Stahl and mother-in-law and father-in-law Henry and Josephine Huber.

Donna was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, and former member of St. Nicholas Church, Osgood, and a former Osgood Choir member of over 30 years. She retired as a bookkeeper from Osgood State Bank and belonged to numerous organizations.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Precious Blood Church, Chickasaw. Burial will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, Osgood.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Maria Stein Shrine.

