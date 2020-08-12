1/1
Madonna Wical
SIDNEY — Madonna Lisa Wical, age 53, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born in West Liberty, Kentucky, to Willard and Imogene (Young) Cantrell. In October 2008, she married Carl F. Wical, who survives. Also surviving are daughter Chelsea and husband, Zane Travis, of Iowa, sister Earlene Epley, of Sidney, and brother, Rick and wife, Missy Cantrel,l of Piqua.

Madonna was a 1986 graduate of Piqua High School. She worked for many years at Direct Graphics in Sidney. She loved landscaping, archery, bingo, keno, reading the Bible and spending time with her family and her dog Rose. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

Online memories may be made to theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-4700
