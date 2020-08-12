Madonna Wical

SIDNEY — Madonna Lisa Wical, age 53, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born in West Liberty, Kentucky, to Willard and Imogene (Young) Cantrell. In October 2008, she married Carl F. Wical, who survives. Also surviving are daughter Chelsea and husband, Zane Travis, of Iowa, sister Earlene Epley, of Sidney, and brother, Rick and wife, Missy Cantrel,l of Piqua.

Madonna was a 1986 graduate of Piqua High School. She worked for many years at Direct Graphics in Sidney. She loved landscaping, archery, bingo, keno, reading the Bible and spending time with her family and her dog Rose. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

