PIQUA – Maniben Patel, 75, of Piqua, passed away at 4:22 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

A time to honor her life will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Her family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.