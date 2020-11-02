1/1
Marcella L. "Sally" Tebbe
{ "" }
RUSSIA — Marcella L. "Sally" Tebbe, age 91, of Russia passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Dorothy Love Nursing, Sidney.

She was born September 16, 1929 in Russia to the late Henry & Eleanora (Gehret) Meyer. On April 12, 1950 she married Robert E. Tebbe, and he passed on November 4, 2008.

Sally is survived by children: Joseph & Connie Tebbe of Celina, Timothy & Karen Tebbe of Houston, Belinda & Robert Lindstrom of Battle Creek, MI, Urban & Janice Tebbe of Russia, Lawrence & Joyce Tebbe of Covington, Elaine Meyer & Jim Collins of Londonderry, Chris & Donna Tebbe of Russia, 19 grandchildren, one deceased, 22 great grandchildren with one on the way, and one great great grandchild. Also surviving Sally are siblings and in-laws, Sylvester "Bud" & Pauline Meyer of Houston, Mary Margaret Fullenkamp, and Leola & Francis Hoying all of Russia, and Bobbie Tebbe of Sidney.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sally is preceded in death by a grandson, Bryan Tebbe, and siblings and in-laws, John & Marcella Meyer, Ray & Lois Meyer, Clarence & Ruth Ann Meyer, Henry Fullenkamp, Frank Tebbe, Arthur Tebbe, Irene Thomas, Martha Baker, and Ruth Parker.

Sally was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church in Russia. She was an active helper to St. Remy Church, assisting with the parish picnic, and many wedding and funeral meals. Sally was a homemaker and enjoyed staying home to raise her family. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and following their various sporting events and activities, as well as meeting with friends at The Gathering Place.

A Mass of Christian Burial with social distancing, will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Remy Church, Russia, with Rev. Martin Fox, celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Remy Cemetery. Friends may call from 2:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, November 4, at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in Russia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Russia Volunteer Fire Department. Condolences for the family may be left at hogenkampfh.com.


Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Russia
555 S. Liberty St.
Russia, OH 45363
937-526-4200
