MCCARTYVILLE — Marcellus "Bud" Hoying, age 87, of McCartyville, passed away at 5:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital.

He was born Dec. 15, 1932, in McCartyville, Ohio, to the late Charles and Agnes (Heckman) Hoying. He married Barbara M. Thieman on Nov. 22, 1956, in St. Henry and she preceded him in death on Oct. 5, 2019.

He survived by children, Karen and Mike Stewart, Anna, Joyce and Thomas Frantz, Sidney, Gary and Sandy Hoying, McCartyville, Brenda and Scott Wuebker, McCartyville, and Lynne and Kevin Dapore, Russia; grandchildren, Krista and Zack Clark, Sean Stewart, Kyle Stewart, Brandon and Jessica, Hoying, Craig and Nicole Hoying, Maria and Alex Berning, Jessica and Andy Egbert, Keith Hoying, Lea Hoying, Devan Wuebker, Colin Wuebker, Dane Wuebker, Luke and Hannah Dapore, Jack Dapore and Emma Dapore; 13 great-grandchildren; brother and twin sister, Marcella "Sally" Thieman, Minster, and the Rev. Vincent Hoying, C.PP.S., Carthagena; in-laws, Rogene and Paul Evers, St. Marys, Ted and Marilyn Thieman, Florida, Dan and Linda Thieman, St. Henry, and Martha Thieman, Burkettsville,.

He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters Elmer and Bernadette Hoying, Brpther Norbert Hoying, C.PP.S, Virgil and Irene Hoying, Cletus and Mary Ruth Hoying in-laws Earl Thieman, JoAnn and John Dresher and Cletus Thieman and infant John Marcellus Hoying.

He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, veteran of the US Army, volunteered many hours with renovation and remodels of Sacred Heart Church. He enjoyed golfing, mowing lawn and painting blessed Virgin Statues and staining doors.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville, with the Rev. Steven Mondeik celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 and at Sacred Heart Church from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16. Due to COVID 19 the family will be observing social distancing and other protocols.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Grand Lake Hospice and Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com