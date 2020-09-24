SIDNEY — Marcia L. Leighty, 86, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at 8:20 p.m. at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

She was born Feb. 25, 1934, in Shelby County, Ohio, the daughter of J. Cable and Wilda (Foster) Pepper. On June 6, 1954, she married John P. Leighty, lived in New Carlisle, raised her family, taught at Jackson Center and New Carlisle Elementary Schools, and was active in the First United Methodist Church of New Carlisle.

Marcia will be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother and grandmother, and loyal friend. Her strong faith was an inspiration to many.

She is survived by two sons, John and Shelly Leighty, of Sidney, and James and Amy Leighty, of New Carlisle; six grandchildren, Sarah (Don) Burley, John Pepper Leighty Jr., of Sidney, Betsy (Brad) Baker, Andrew (Erin) Leighty, of St Paris, Adam (Kendra) Leighty and Aaron (Stacey) Leighty, of New Carlisle; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Ann Leighty, of Grove City; and beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister, Rebekah Brautigam, of Sidney.

A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco, Ohio, prior to a service celebrating her life at the Pemberton United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Don Burley and the Rev. Andrew Leighty.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorials to honor Marcia's life may be made to Pemberton United Methodist Church. The family wishes to thank the loving staff at Ohio Living, Dorothy Love who for many years gave Marcia compassionate care.