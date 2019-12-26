PIQUA — Margaret L. "Maggie" Ashcraft, 81, of Piqua, passed away at 12:47 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Wilson Memorial Hospital.

She was born Feb. 25, 1938, in West Liberty to the late Dewite and Bernice (Meddles) Huffer. She married Michael D. Ashcraft Nov. 16, 1963, in Columbus and he preceded her in death July 18, 1998.

Survivors include three sons, Vincent (Susan) Ashcraft, of Piqua, Nicholas (Nicole) Ashcraft, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Brian (Aimee) Ashcraft, of Dayton; eight grandchildren, Christopher (Elizabeth) Yingst, Lauren Ashcraft, Michael Duane Ashcraft, Allison Ashcraft, Taylor Ashcraft, Michael David Ashcraft, Nathanial Ashcraft and Clare Ashcraft; three great-grandchildren, Colin Yingst, Charlotte Yingst and AnaMarie Jennings; and one sister, Katherine Harris, of San Diego, California.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Ned Huffer.

Margaret was a 1956 graduate of West Liberty High School and earned a degree in Nursing from Springfield School of Nursing. Her passion and dedication to caring for others spanned many years, working in various nursing homes, home healthcare and hospitals. After retirement, she spent her free time teaching State Tested Nursing Aide classes. She enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross and served for many years beside her husband volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America, proudly seeing all three sons attain the Rank of Eagle Scout. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church she enjoyed singing in the choir for numerous years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Daniel P. Hunt as celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, 528 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356.

