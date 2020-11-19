1/2
Margaret Caroline "Peggy" Snapp
1938 - 2020
SIDNEY—Margaret Caroline "Peggy" Snapp, 82, of Sidney passed away at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her residence. She was born on March 13, 1938 in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herman and Florence (Robbins) Barker. On November 12, 1954 she married Don Elvin Snapp, who preceded her in death on April 14, 2015.

Peggy is survived by six children, Sheryl (Rich) Petty of Piqua, Keith (Tammie) Snapp of Pleasant Hill, Ricky (Shiela) Snapp of Franklin, Donna (Peri) Haynes of South Carolina, Barb (Dennis) Jenkins, and Beth (Charlie) Schemmel, both of Sidney; seventeen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and siblings, Omer (Mildred) Barker of Tennessee, Sonny Barker of Kentucky, Ann (Junior) Mayse of Sidney, Patsy (Jack) Spradlin of Kentucky, and Crystal Kohne of St. Marys. She was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Barker.

Peggy worked for the former Terry's Cafeteria in Piqua. She also worked as a cook for Heartland of Piqua. She was a member of Piqua Christian Church for more than 60 years. Peggy enjoyed puzzles, sewing, and making quilts to donate to Children's Hospital and local nursing homes. She also enjoyed watching the hallmark channel and sharing pictures of her grandchildren with friends. Her greatest joy was her family, and she loved more than anything to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her dearly.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney with Pastor Dave Fishback officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park in Covington. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, from 1 to 3 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to Houston Rescue in Peggy's memory. Condolences may be expressed to the Snapp family at www.cromesfh.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
