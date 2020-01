FLETCHER — Margaret J. Coffing-Suber, age 92, of Fletcher, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020, at 10:15 p.m. in the Miami County Hospice Unit, Troy.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Bethel United Methodist Church. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Suber-Shively funeral home, 201 W. Main St., Fletcher, Ohio.