Margaret Godwin (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Godwin.
Service Information
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH
43072
(937)-663-4193
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH 43072
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH 43072
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DEGRAFF — Margaret S. Godwin, age 71, of DeGraff, passed away on Aug. 21, 2019, in Rosewood.

She was born on Sept. 12, 1947, in Urbana to the late Harry and Wanna (McIntire) Taylor. She married Stanley "Dave" Godwin on Jan. 8, 1977, and he survives.

She is survived by six children, Melonie ("Bill") Pottenger, of Conover, Robert Pitts, of Urbana, Paul (Nicole Amburgey) Godwin, of Springhills, Christopher (Christy Trimble) Godwin, of Springfield, Brian (Deavon) Godwin, of Peebles, Phillip (Amber) Godwin, of Blue Creek, and Cody Spriggs, of DeGraff. She was a loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four sisters, Josephine (Kenny) Gillespie, of St. Paris, Judy (Jack) Copsey, of St. Marys, Mary Maddy, of Millerstown, Yvonne Baul, of Christiansburg, and Shirley Wheeland, of Urbana; and brothers, Marvin Taylor, of Defiance, and Bruce Taylor, of Urbana; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, a daughter, Stephanie Brandyberry, and a son, Wayne Godwin, preceded her in death.

Margaret loved flowers, working in the yard and most of all loved her children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield St., St. Paris, OH 43072 with the Rev. Rick Clos of the Lighthouse Tabernacle presiding.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.