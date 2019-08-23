DEGRAFF — Margaret S. Godwin, age 71, of DeGraff, passed away on Aug. 21, 2019, in Rosewood.

She was born on Sept. 12, 1947, in Urbana to the late Harry and Wanna (McIntire) Taylor. She married Stanley "Dave" Godwin on Jan. 8, 1977, and he survives.

She is survived by six children, Melonie ("Bill") Pottenger, of Conover, Robert Pitts, of Urbana, Paul (Nicole Amburgey) Godwin, of Springhills, Christopher (Christy Trimble) Godwin, of Springfield, Brian (Deavon) Godwin, of Peebles, Phillip (Amber) Godwin, of Blue Creek, and Cody Spriggs, of DeGraff. She was a loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four sisters, Josephine (Kenny) Gillespie, of St. Paris, Judy (Jack) Copsey, of St. Marys, Mary Maddy, of Millerstown, Yvonne Baul, of Christiansburg, and Shirley Wheeland, of Urbana; and brothers, Marvin Taylor, of Defiance, and Bruce Taylor, of Urbana; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, a daughter, Stephanie Brandyberry, and a son, Wayne Godwin, preceded her in death.

Margaret loved flowers, working in the yard and most of all loved her children and grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, 216 S. Springfield St., St. Paris, OH 43072 with the Rev. Rick Clos of the Lighthouse Tabernacle presiding.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.

