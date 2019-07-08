SIDNEY — Margaret Ann Hirschfeld, 76, of Sidney, passed away at 8:58 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Wilson Health.

She was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Claude "Bob" and Dorothy (Griffis) Goshorn. She was married to William "Bill" Hirschfeld, who preceded her in death on Nov. 13, 2005.

Margaret is survived by her four sons, Bill Brun, of Sidney, Mike Brun, of Yelm, Washington, David "Gina" Brun and Joe Brun, both of Sidney; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, Jim Goshorn, of Sidney.

She was preceded in death by son, Tony Brun.

Margaret was a graduate of Sidney High School, class of 1960. She worked for the former Copeland Corporation, retiring in 2004 after 38 years of service. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Sidney, and also a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and life member of the VFW 4239. Margaret enjoyed church, family and friends. She also enjoyed reading, day trips, vacations and dining with friends. Most of all she loved her children, grand and great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Sidney. Margaret's final resting place will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Margaret's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.