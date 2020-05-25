FORT LORAMIE — Margaret F. (Toller) Iiams, age 90, of Eastview Drive, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Friday morning, May 22, 2020, at the Landings of Sidney in Sidney, Ohio. She was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Fort Loramie, Ohio, to the late Anton and Edith (Nabor) Toller. On June 13, 1953, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, Margaret married Doyle K. Iiams, who preceded her in death on May 8, 2018. She is survived by three children, Kurt Iiams, of Fort Loramie, Pam and Chuck Cary, of Defiance, and Elaine and Chuck Ernst, of Fort Loramie; four grandchildren, Matt and Katie Ernst, Lauren and Ryan Grillot, Andy and Jen Cary and Brad Cary, along with seven great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Eli Ernst, Vera, Henry, Oscar and Edith Grillot and Cora Cary; two sisters, Dorothy Laufer, of Troy, and Helen Meyer, of McCartyville; and sisters-in-law, Norma Toller, of Fort Loramie, and Charlotte Toller, of Kettering, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five siblings, Frank and Virginia Toller, Mildred and Robert Fridley, Mary and Lester Rosengarten, Ed Toller, Alvin Toller and brothers-in-law, Paul Laufer, Lawrence Meyer and Myron and Janice Iiams. Margaret was a 1947 graduate of Fort Loramie High School before attending the Ohio State Beauty Academy in Columbus. After beauty college Margaret opened Margie's Beauty Shop on West Main Street in Fort Loramie, where she had been owner and operator until 1954. She later worked several years at George Martin's Flower Shop. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Fort Loramie Legion Auxiliary and Fort Loramie Historical Society. Margaret was dedicated to her family. She was very creative and talented in sewing, knitting and painting. She had always been an avid reader and years ago, enjoyed bowling and golf outings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment of cremains will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Social distancing will be in practice at all funeral rites; attendees should wear a mask at church if they are able. Live-Streaming of services may be viewed at www.nflregion.org. Memorials may be made to the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad or Wilson Health Hospice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 25 to May 26, 2020.