SIDNEY — Margaret Ann Johnson, 75, of Sidney, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on Sept. 1, 1943, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thurman and Phyllis (Konz) Engle.

Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Rhonda (Curt) Gross, of Sidney, and Cathy (David) Armstrong, of Sevierville, Tennessee; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Emma (Harvey "Junior") Branscum and Patrick (Annie) Engle, both of Sidney; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her life partner, Iris Godwin; brother, Michael Engle; and sister, Sara Jo Fitzpatrick.

Margaret was retired from the former Copeland Corporation after more than 40 years of service. She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney. Years ago she enjoyed boating and camping, which she and her family did frequently, as well as many family vacations. She also enjoyed reading, but more than anything she loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday, March 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with the Rev. Frank Amberger officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Hospice Miami Valley in Margaret's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Johnson family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.