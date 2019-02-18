PIQUA — Margaret E. McClannan, age 90, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord at 9:05 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019m at Springmeade Health Center, Tipp City, OH.

She was born in Lockington, Ohio, on Sept, 11, 1928, to the late Wilbur and Hattie (Saunders) Cox. On March 23, 1946, in Piqua, Ohio, she married Eugene S. McClannan. He preceded her in death March 11, 2016.

Margaret is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Suzann and Brent Flinn, Troy, Ohio, and Carol Dyer, Indiana; three grandchildren, Julie and Rick McKay, Indiana, Jennifer and Tony Coppock, Miamisburg, Ohio, and Jarrett and Emily Smith, Cambridge, Ohio; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Cox Sr., Wilbur Cox Jr. and Edward "Buck" Cox, one sister, Wanda Long, one granddaughter, Jill Karrer, and one son-in-law, Michael Dyer.

Margaret was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Moose in Piqua, in which she was past Senior Regent. Margaret was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

A celebration of Margaret's life will be Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua, with Hospice Chaplain Jeff Crouch officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery, Covington, Ohio.

Family will receive friends Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Miami County P.O. 502 Troy, OH 45373.

