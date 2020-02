SIDNEY — Maria Loucao, 90, Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 320 Russell Road, Sidney. Service to be held at 1 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2020.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the Loucao Family.