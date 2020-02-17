SIDNEY — Maria Do Carmo Caeiro Guerra Loucao, 91, Sidney, Ohio, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. of natural causes.

She was born March 29, 1928, in Evora, Portugal, the daughter of Antonio Miguel Caeiro Guerra and Joaquina Maria Guerra and they are deceased. She was married on April 7, 1957, to Jacinto Loucao and he is deceased.

Surviving is a son, Bryan Loucao and wife, Lisa, of Sidney, Ohio; a daughter, Ingrid Loucao, of Florida; two grandchildren, Steven Robert Loucao and Janine Marie Campbell; and three great-grandchildren.

Four sisters are deceased.

Mrs. Loucao had been a telephone operator before she retired. She was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb, 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Russell Road Christian Center, 320 Russell Road, Sidney, Ohio, with the Rev. Phil Chilcote officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, Ohio.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the hour of services at the church.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney is handling the funeral arrangements and condolences may be expressed to the Loucao family on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's website, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.