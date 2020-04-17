MCCARTYVILLE — Maria Anne Schmiesing, passed away of natural causes early Thursday morning, April 16, 2020, just moments after her birth at the M.V.H. Berry Women's Health Pavilion in Dayton, Ohio.

She is survived by her parents, Cody and Trisha (Schulze) Schmiesing, of McCartyville. Also surviving are grandparents, Eugene and Laura Schulze, of Sidney, and Robert and Debra Schmiesing, of McCartyville; great-grandparents, Frances Gehret, of Fort Loramie, and David Hackemoeller, of Minster; Uncles and Aunts, Tracy and Charles Oduro, of Piqua, Brian and Krista Schulz,e of McCartyville, Nathan and Leann Schulze, of Celina, Justin and Loretta Schmiesing, of Jackson Center, Matt and Gwen Eilerman, of St. Patrick, and Gloria Schmiesing, of Minster as well as numerous cousins and extended family.

She was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Lawrence Gehret, Richard and Elizabeth Schulze, Donald and Joan Schmiesing and Alberta Hackemoeller.

A private graveside service will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery with the Rev. Stephen Mondiek presiding.

Memorials may be made to Sufficient Grace Ministries by visiting sufficientgraceministries.org.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.