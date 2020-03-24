PIQUA — Marian Lois Ward, 88, of Piqua, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at her residence.

She was born December, 29, 1931 in Troy to the late Marion F. and Bessie M. (Grass) Shadley.

She married Manuel A. Ward September 18, 1950 in Troy and he preceded her in death December 17, 1993.

Other survivors include three sons, Steven (Cindy) Ward, Michael (Brenda) Ward, and David (Kathy) Ward all of Piqua; two daughters, Debra (Thomas) Ritchie of Winchester, Kentucky, and Julia (Doug) Burnside of Tipp City; twelve grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Robinson; one granddaughter, Stephanie; one brother and three sisters.

Mrs. Ward was a member of Piqua Pentecostal Church. She worked for 14 years as a spot welder for Copeland Corporation in Sidney, from which she retired. She loved spending time with her family who she loved dearly.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

