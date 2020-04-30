SIDNEY – Mariann M. (Heckler) Davis, 98, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit in Troy.

She was born on March 28, 1922, in Celina, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Anna (Dorsten) Heckler. On Sept. 10, 1942, Mariann married Orville B. Davis, who preceded her in death Nov. 1, 1972.

She is survived by two children, Carol Fanning, of Houston, and Jayne (Luke) Keller, of Burkettsville; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Mariann was preceded in death by son, Edward Davis; grandson, Ronald Keller; four siblings, Ruth Heckler, Richard Heckler, Robert Heckler and Imojean Wooddell; and son-in-law, Robert Fanning.

Mrs. Davis retired from Schindler Haughton Elevator, working as an assembler. Mariann loved to read and sew in her spare time. She was a lifetime member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in which she participated in many of the churches activities and events.

Due to current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be private Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with the Rev. Andrew Hess. Burial will be at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church, 324 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365, or Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373, in Mariann's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Davis family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.