SIDNEY — Marie Bradley, age 85, of Sidney, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 6:29 p.m. at Wilson Health.

She was born on June 3, 1934, in Pine Knot, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Floyd Sampson and Myrtle Sophia (Rowe) Stephens. In November 1953, she married Robert Bradley, who preceded her in death Oct. 30, 1990.

Marie is survived by one son, Joe (Betty) Bradley, of Anna; two sisters, Edna Wright and Irene Stephens, both of Pine Knot, Kentucky; six grandkids, Joe (Kim) Bradley, Jayson (Brandy) Byrd, Kevin (Melissa) Bradley, Joshua (Laurie) Bradley, Chanda (Brian) Miller and Tia Pennycuff; 17 great-grandkids, five great-great-grandkids, and many very special nieces, nephews, and friends of many years.

She was preceded in death by two daughters, Debra Jean Bradley Ross and Gloria Sue Chamberlin, a son, Robert Estes Bradley, four brothers, Herman, Donald, Richard, and Ledford Stephens, and five sisters, Reva Stephens, Georgia Farmer, Eva Moore, Noneda Barnett and Kathleen Campbell.

Marie loved to attend church and listen to her gospel music. She liked to crochet and put gardens out when able. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, and talking on the phone with friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Sidney Baptist Church, 1322 E. Court St., with Pastor John Butts officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service, at the church.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Bradley family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.