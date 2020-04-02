CELINA — Marie M. Kitzmiller, age 94, of Celina, formerly of New Bremen, died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 6:45 p.m. at the Grande Lake Healthcare Center in St. Marys.

She was born on Dec. 1, 1925, in New Bremen, the daughter of the late Edwin A. and Frances L. (Dickman) Burmeister. On Feb. 7, 1945, she married Elmer J. Kitzmiller, who died on June 26, 1973.

Surviving are her children, Michael (Marjorie) Kitzmiller, of Fort Loramie, James (Jeanie) Kitzmiller, of New Bremen, Jon (Janice) Kitzmiller, of New Bremen, Jay (Nora) Kitzmiller, of Indian Lake, Mark (Peggy) Kitzmiller, of New Bremen, Kerry Kitzmiller, of Jackson Center, and Jayne Kitzmiller, of Celina, her 11 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, Marie was also preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Luelleman, Rosemary Martin and Doris Sawmiller, and her special friend, Arthur Reed.

Marie was brought up at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen. She was a 1943 graduate of New Bremen High School. She was a homemaker, who took great joy in caring for and raising her family. For many years, she and Arthur spent the winters in Zephyrhills, Florida. She enjoyed playing cards and visiting casinos, but most of all loved to spend time with her family and friends.

Due to current restrictions on mass gatherings, only private family graveside services will be held, with the Rev. Becky Erb Strang officiating. Interment will take place in the Willow Grove Cemetery near New Bremen.

Memorial contributions in memory of Marie can be made to Grand Lake Hospice, 1122 E. Spring St., St. Marys, OH 45885.

