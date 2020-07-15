Marie Riethman

MCCARTYVILLE — Marie E. Riethman, age 95, of McCartyville, passed away at 5:09 PM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home in McCartyville.

She was born Oct. 29, 1924, in Chickasaw, Ohio, to the late Frank and Frances (Bruggeman) Elking. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Cecelia (Miller) Elking. She married Bernard A. Riethman on June 28, 1947, in Chickasaw, Ohio. He preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 2006.

She is survived by her daughters, Irene and Jim Heilers, St. Marys, Rosann and Daniel Eilerman, Fort Loramie, Barbara and Tom Meyer, Minster, Karen and Timothy Tebbe, Houston, Ohio, Betty and Dennis Marchal, Fort Loramie, Christina and Dan Meyer, Fort Loramie, and Juanita and Louis Niekamp, McCartyville; half brother, Charles and Lillian Elking, Hillsboro; 29 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren and three on the way.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brad Meyer, brothers and sisters, Edna and Leonard Heitkamp, Louis and Rita Elking, Roman and Mathilda, Elking, Maurice and Eleanor Elking and Edwin and Marita Elking, in-laws, Raymond and Lorena Riethman, Marcella and Leonard Pleiman, Albin Pleiman, Cecelia and Vernon Eyink, Clarence and Alvina Riethman, Dorothea and Richard Harting and Lorena and Clarence Heitkamp.

She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville and a member of the Ladies Sodality. She was also a member of the K of C Auxiliary 4th Degree and the McCartyville Quilting Ladies.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, McCartyville, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home Minster from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday and at Sacred Heart Church from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday. Social Distancing will be observed. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donation should be made to the Brad Meyer Memorial Baseball Scholarship Fund.

