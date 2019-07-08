NEW BREMEN — Marijean (Glick) Wilson, 78, of New Bremen, and formerly of Sidney, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at 10:07 a.m. at Hospice of Dayton.

She was born on Oct. 24, 1940, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Emery and Betty (Souza) Glick.

She is survived by three children, Julie (Jeff) Wells, of New Bremen, Jeff (Deb) Wilson, of Pickerington, and Jennifer Villarreal, of Dallas, Texas; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild and one sister, Mona Barnhorst, of Boston, Massachusetts.

Marijean retired after 15 years working at Walmart as a store clerk. In her youth, she helped develop the Sidney YMCA and was a Cub Scout leader. Marijean enjoyed going to the pool with her family and friends. She was involved in the foster program of the Shelby County Children Home.

A celebration of life gathering will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of Ohio (www.ohioepilepsy.org) in Marijean's honor.

