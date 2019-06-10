SIDNEY — Marilyn Anne Doak, 91, Ohio Living Dorothy Love, Sidney, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 5:35 a.m. at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney, Ohio.

She was born Feb. 1, 1928, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence and Isabel (Cotterman) Holly and they are deceased. She was married to Richard Doak on June 14, 1945, and he passed away on April 6, 2000.

Surviving are three daughters, Pamela Doak, of Sidney, Ohio, Elizabeth Hamm Doak, of Sidney, Ohio, and Rita (Jeff) Gepfrey, of Anna, Ohio; two sons, Richard (Rebecca) Doak, of Piqua, Ohio, and Matthew (Jeannie) Doak, of Arkansas; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Holly, of Jackson Center, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

One brother and four sisters are deceased.

She was a 1946 graduate of Sidney High School and had worked at the Stolle Corporation, Allen A, Clark Oil and sold Fuller Brush. She was loved and adored by family and friends. She enjoyed church services at Ohio Living.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home in Sidney with the Rev. Jane Madden officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery, Swanders, Ohio.

Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the hour of service on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to Amos Memorial Public Library, Sidney, Ohio or the Salvation Army, Sidney, Ohio. Envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the Doak family on Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home's website, www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.