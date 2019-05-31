PIQUA – Marilyn E. Monnin, 78, of Piqua, died at 4:55 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at StoryPoint Assisted Living.

She was born Dec. 18, 1940, in Fort Loramie to the late Martin and Elizabeth (Arling) Larger. She married Roger E. Monnin Oct. 10, 1959, in Fort Loramie. He preceded her in death Oct. 16, 2006.

Survivors include a daughter, Brenda (David) Fortkamp, of Batesville, Indiana; a son, Rik (Paula) Monnin, of Troy; five grandchildren, Jennifer Fortkamp, Jillian (Dan) Foutz, Joe Fortkamp, Nik (Taali) Monnin and Porschea (Dillon) Whitehead; three great-grandchildren, Marcel, Tristan and Cooper; and one brother, Leroy Larger, of Botkins. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Catherine Davis, Martha Phlipot, Elizabeth Puthoff, Ann Deloye and Irene Larger; and eight brothers, Urban, Arthur, Robert, Orville, Richard, Eugene, Vernon and Nelson.

Mrs. Monnin was a 1958 graduate of Fort Loramie High School and served as secretary/treasurer of Monnin Construction Co. She was a devout member and active volunteer of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Ohio Alpha Sigma Master of Beta Sigma Phi, and Hospice of Miami County, Inc. She enjoyed flowers, gardening and being with her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Daniel P. Hunt as celebrant. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

