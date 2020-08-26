MINSTER – Marilyn J. (Curtis) Thaman, age 90, formerly of State Route 362, Minster, passed away of natural causes Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 25, 2020, at Briarwood Village in Coldwater, Ohio, where she had been a resident of nearly four years.

She was born March 12, 1930, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Leonard and Mary "Alma" (McCullough) Curtis. On May 3, 1952, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, Marilyn married Urban Thaman, who preceded her in death on June 11, 2003.

Surviving are two children, M. Randall and Deborah Thaman, of Verona, Kentucky, and Angela and James Post, of Celina; four grandchildren, Kyle Thaman, Stuart and Breanna Thaman, Valerie Warren, and Marcus and Emily Warren; one sister, Shirley and Luther Martin, of Columbus; as well as sisters and brothers-in-law, June Curtis, of Sidney, Frank Thaman, of Sidney, Lawrence and Vera Thaman, of Botkins, and Leo Thaman, of Arizona.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Leonard J. Curtis, and brothers and sisters-in-law, Arthur and Luedna, Virginia, Jeanette, Ralph and Mary Ann, Barbara and Paul Thaman.

Marilyn was a 1948 graduate of Anna High School before going on to study nursing in Toledo. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Lake Loramie Improvement Association and past member of the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary. A dedicated homemaker, Marilyn enjoyed reading, playing cards, solving puzzles and fishing. Over the years, she especially cherished Airstream Rally travels with her husband, Urb.

Private funeral services commencing with interment at Pearl Cemetery will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorials in Marilyn's memory may be made to State of The Heart Hospice of Darke County.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.