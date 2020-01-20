SIDNEY — Marilyn J. Kingseed passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, after a full and satisfying life.

As a young teacher, she married the love of her life William, and began a 62-year journey by his side. As a young "Navy Wife," a role Marilyn cherished, she and William raised six children. Self reliant in that role, Marilyn delivered her last child while William was "at sea" after calling a cab to the hospital on a Friday night and returning home to care for her five children on a Sunday morning in the same cab with a newborn – self-reliant with a steel inner core.

She and William returned to Sidney in 1958 where they spent the rest of their lives; Marilyn as a teacher in the local communities and William as a farmer.

After retirement, they traveled, often to Naval reunions to reconnect with the Navy family that meant so much to them.

Marilyn's family will miss her spunk and feistiness, but are content in the knowledge she and William are finally reunited again after a job well done.

After a family Mass at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, Ohio on Jan. 18, Marilyn was interred beside William at Graceland Cemetery.